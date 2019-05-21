× Woman run over by her own car in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – An 81-year-old woman was hurt after her own car rolled over her legs in Wilkes County on Monday morning.

Joan Bumgarner, of the Wilbar community, was taken to Wilkes Medical Center by emergency workers and then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Bumgarner was driving her 2008 Honda Accord at about 11:30 a.m. in the Millers Creek community when she stopped and got out to check on a fence, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The car rolled backwards and went over her legs. A passerby stopped and helped use his shirt as a tourniquet.

Bumgarner’s son told Highway Patrol that she’s doing well and it’s a blessing that she survived.