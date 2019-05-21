Woman critically injured in Surry County apartment fire that killed 3 was male victim’s girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A woman who was critically injured in an apartment fire in Surry County that resulted in three deaths was the girlfriend of the man who died.

Taylor Chipman is in critical condition and is currently in the ICU, according to a family friend.

Her boyfriend, Ryan Gwyn, rescued her and then when back into the fire to try to save other people.

Makaila Moses, 22, and 19-year-old Katherine Woods also died in the fire at College Place Apartments off South Main Street, reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Gwyn's family and friends released the following statement:

"I would like to see this young man recognized for his act of selflessness, and to show that there is still hope in the younger generation. That we still have good people in this world, that will answer the call for a neighbor. In their time of need. No matter the cost."

The fire spread through the upstairs apartments within several minutes.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. However, multiple neighbors said authorities are looking for a man who is believed to have intentionally started it. They say he does not live in the complex.