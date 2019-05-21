× Woman arrested at Myrtle Beach airport after TSA finds loaded gun in purse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was arrested at Myrtle Beach International Airport after police say TSA agents found a loaded gun in her carry-on, WMBF reports.

On Saturday, Rebecca Anne Swords, 71, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was going through security when TSA found the firearm in her purse.

Officers brought her to a private screening room where they took the gun.

She was charged with carrying a weapon in a restricted place and released on a $250 bond from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 5 p.m. that day, according to WMBF.