‘We Play Camps’ focus on exposing girls to different sports to develop them into better athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There has been a trend in athletics in recent years to focus on one sport and play it year-round.

Sports specialization, especially for girls, is happening younger and younger, even though research shows that concentrating on one sport leads to repetitive motion injuries and burnout.

"We Play Camps" are trying to change that by exposing young girls to a variety sports to help develop a more complete athlete.

The camp in June is at the Canterbury School. In July, it is at Greensboro Day School. You can go to each of the school's website for more information.