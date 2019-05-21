× Ruth’s Chris Steak House offers free 3-course meals to 2019 graduates

Graduation is a big achievement, which is why Ruth’s Chris Steak House is helping 2019 grads celebrate in a big way.

Until June 30, the steak house will be offering a free 3-course meal off the Seasonal Classics Menu to graduates.

Ruth’s Chris says the menu includes the classic filet and shrimp as well as other “delectable dishes.”

In order to qualify for a free meal, the graduate needs to bring proof of their 2019 graduation — and a few family members or friends because the steak house also requires the purchase of four additional adult entrees.

The fine print also mentions that only one grad per table can get a free meal and you have to mention the “Graduate Offer” when making reservations or on RuthsChris.com.

The offer won’t be available on Father’s Day, June 16.

Visit the website to find your closest Ruth’s Chris Steak House.