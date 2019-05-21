× North Carolina elementary teacher resigns after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up the school’

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A North Carolina elementary school teacher abruptly resigned after allegedly threatening to shoot up the school, according to authorities.

Kristen Thompson resigned after other teachers said she made threats to shoot up Pathways Elementary School in Hillsborough.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office charged Thompson with communicating a threat of mass violence and a Durham County deputy served the warrant on Tuesday.

Thompson was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and has court planned for June 14.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood released the following statement:

“This situation is being handled by law enforcement with the safety of our students and school staff as our utmost concern. Meanwhile, this situation is also being dealt with by school leadership as a personnel issue as well as a safety one. As such, the principal and other administrators are strictly forbidden by law from sharing information about the case. A threat of school violence is understandably unsettling for the community. Please know that the school and law enforcement are working together as a team to ensure the last few weeks of the school year are safe and productive for our students.”

Anyone with any information can call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 245-2900 or Investigator Woodlief directly at (919) 245-2909.