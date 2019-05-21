North Carolina 13-year-old hits gas instead of brake, crashes into apartment building

Posted 9:56 am, May 21, 2019, by

(WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy accidentally crashed into an apartment in Durham Monday evening, WTVD reports.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Bay Creek Apartments on East Hudson Avenue.

Police say the boy hit the gas instead of the brake and plowed into the apartment where he lives.

His mother was inside when he came crashing through. The SUV hit the couch inside the apartment, which then hit her. She suffered minor injuries and went to urgent care on her own, according to WTVD.

The other floors of the apartment building were evacuated because the SUV hit a support beam.

Police say the teen will not be charged.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.