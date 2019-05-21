× North Carolina 13-year-old hits gas instead of brake, crashes into apartment building

DURHAM, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy accidentally crashed into an apartment in Durham Monday evening, WTVD reports.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Bay Creek Apartments on East Hudson Avenue.

Police say the boy hit the gas instead of the brake and plowed into the apartment where he lives.

His mother was inside when he came crashing through. The SUV hit the couch inside the apartment, which then hit her. She suffered minor injuries and went to urgent care on her own, according to WTVD.

The other floors of the apartment building were evacuated because the SUV hit a support beam.

Police say the teen will not be charged.