Man injured in drive-by shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was brought to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in High Point, according to police.

At about 9:55 p.m. Monday, officers responded to High Point Medical Center after a 25-year-old man came into the emergency department with a gunshot wound.

A 17-year-old told police that he was in the passenger seat of a car with the 25-year-old in the rear right seat and another person in the driver’s seat when a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up on their right at the corner of Grayson Street and Cross Street.

He said several people inside pulled out pistols and began shooting at the car.

The teenager told police he climbed into the driver’s seat and drove the injured man to the hospital.

The 25-year-old had injuries to the left leg and thigh but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Once at the hospital, the 17-year-old ended up in a conflict with three other people in the medical center’s parking lot.

Officers determined the teenager ran from the vehicle to the Millis Center are across the street and then ran back.

Police searched the area to make sure no evidence was hidden.

Officers found 9mm shell casings in the road at the corner of Grayson Street and Cross Street.