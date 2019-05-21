× Man faces multiple charges after pregnant woman overdoses and dies in Asheboro

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A man in Randolph County faces multiple charges after a pregnant woman overdosed on drugs and died in Asheboro last month.

Gregory Manuel Fisher, 48, of Ramseur, faces charges of felony second-degree murder by distributing drugs, felony murder of an unborn child, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver drugs to a pregnant woman and felony sell and delivery of heroin.

Randolph County deputies were called to a home at 1123 Ingram Drive on April 7 where Amber Leigh Cox was found unresponsive.

Emergency responders tried to save her, but Cox, who was nine months pregnant at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies said Fisher was already in the Randolph County jail on related charges when he was served with his current charges. He was given a $1 million bond and has court planned for Wednesday.

