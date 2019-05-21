× Man dead after hit by off-duty police officer

LAS VEGAS — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car driven by an off-duty Las Vegas police officer, KTNV reports.

Nevada Highway Patrol says it received a request for assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 11:08 p.m. May 20.

NHP says a white Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Decatur, approaching Sahara Avenue, when the driver saw a pedestrian in the travel lane and not in a crosswalk.

The off-duty officer turned left in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian but the car still struck the pedestrian.

The 62-year-old male was transported to UMC Trauma and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation and impairment is not suspected.

NHP and LVMPD have an agreement that NHP handle fatal crashes involving their personnel and they investigate fatal crashes involving NHP personnel. This allows for a thorough and transparent investigation to be conducted.

The coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.