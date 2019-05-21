× Man charged after violent fight with box cutter at Randolph County business

STALEY, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a fight involving a box cutter at a business in Randolph County on Tuesday.

Justin Ray Locklear was jailed under a $5,000 unsecured bond on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor simple affray.

Deputies were called to Discount Box and Pallet at 3174 Wheeden Street in Staley at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Two employees were fighting when one picked up a box cutter and cut the other worker, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said one employee, Nicholas Paul Cervone, suffered a laceration to the abdomen from a box cutter.

Locklear received a laceration to his upper left shoulder and declined treatment from Randolph County emergency workers.

