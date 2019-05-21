× Greensboro’s city manager is proposing raising property tax rate for first time in more than a decade

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro’s city manager is proposing raising the property tax rate for the first time in more than a decade.

Tuesday night’s city council meeting lasted more than five hours and wrapped up shortly before 10 p.m.

The current budget proposal on the table would affect small businesses, transportation, recycling and even the minimum wage.

The city manager recommended a budget of $566 million for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

As part of that budget, it was recommended to increase the property tax rate by three cents per $100 property value. The last property tax increase was 11 years ago.

Included in this proposed budget is a raise for general roster employees from $12.50 to $13.50. They want to make that $15 by fiscal year 2020 -21.

The council will vote to adopt the budget at its meeting on June 18th.