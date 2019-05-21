First look: Ticket holder view at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Tuesday, FOX8 was the only TV crew to get a look at the ticket holder view inside the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Matt Brown, the managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum, said people will have a good view wherever they sit.

“I don't think there is one place you can go to where you don't feel intimate looking at the stage opening,” Brown said. “I've gone to every corner of every seating section to see how would I feel comfortably looking at that area.”

Around 170 crew members were at the site Tuesday working on things like laying the groundwork for installing more 3,000 seats. Workers were also putting in necessities for lighting and plumbing.

While inside, FOX8 also got a look at one of the walkways, gathering spaces upstairs and the lobby.

We also learned about some of the features that will be installed, like a tank that will recycle rain water, an ivy wall along Elm Street and a 75-foot long art fixture that will hang in the lobby.

Brown said the space is already proving to be successful even with months worth of work ahead of them.

“The best evidence is that we've had over 12,000 people place deposits down for our extraordinary Broadway season,” Brown said. “The first year is unprecedented nationally, for the 12,000 deposit and for the first year shows.”

Brown said most of the people who put down a deposit are from the immediate area. He expects their interest will spread to places as far at Statesville, southern Virginia and Pinehurst.

“One success will lead to the eventual next success,” Brown said.

He also said that would be the case for artists.

“When a show sells out, other artists are going to want to come and perform at the Tanger center,” Brown said.

The center is expected to be complete in March.

Right now, crews are working to catch up on about six weeks worth of work lost because of the heavy rains this winter.

Brown says workers also recently found a 20,000-gallon tank buried in the ground at the site. It was partially filled with fuel for heating. Brown said it was likely left behind from the hospital in that used to be in the area.

Broadway season seat memberships will go on sale to the general public in less than two weeks.

On Monday, June 3rd you can purchase them at TangerCenter.com.