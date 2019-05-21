Nobody seriously hurt after rollover crash involving 2 vehicles in High Point

Posted 9:35 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, May 21, 2019

(WGHP)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Nobody was seriously hurt after a rollover crash involving a car and a minivan in High Point on Tuesday.

Officials were called to the scene at South Main Street and Nathan Hunt Drive near the Sheetz gas station shortly before 9 p.m.

One person was treated at the scene for a minor injury to her toe, but authorities said nobody was taken to the hospital.

Crews cleared the scene within about 45 minutes. There is no word on what caused the crash.

Google Map for coordinates 35.937923 by -79.995105.

S Main St & Nathan Hunt Dr, High Point, NC 27260, USA

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.