Nobody seriously hurt after rollover crash involving 2 vehicles in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Nobody was seriously hurt after a rollover crash involving a car and a minivan in High Point on Tuesday.

Officials were called to the scene at South Main Street and Nathan Hunt Drive near the Sheetz gas station shortly before 9 p.m.

One person was treated at the scene for a minor injury to her toe, but authorities said nobody was taken to the hospital.

Crews cleared the scene within about 45 minutes. There is no word on what caused the crash.

35.937923 -79.995105