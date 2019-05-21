Come explore North Carolina’s land of waterfalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pisgah National Forest, N.C. – It’s easy to see why an area along U.S. Hwy. 64, between the towns of Franklin and Brevard, is known as the Land of Waterfalls, especially along the Cullasaja River Gorge.

“The road through the gorge isn't the safest place to drive,” said Kevin Adams, a well-known waterfall photographer. “You can see many of the waterfalls from the road, and that's pretty cool, but I recommend you stop and get out of the car.”

Adams says many of the falls give visitors a chance to do more than just see them. Some falls, such as Dry Falls, allow you to actually walk behind the fall. “You can't stay dry even though it's called Dry Falls,” he said. “It just immerses you in it.”

Not far away is Bridal Veil Falls where at one time you could drive under the water that comes showering down from 45 feet above.

There are so many waterfalls it’s impossible to see them all in one visit but the must-see is Whitewater Falls. Whitewater is the highest waterfall, or set of cascades, in the Eastern United States.

If you visit, note that some of the parking areas in the National Park area require a fee of $3 per car.