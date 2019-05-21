CBD company to sponsor race team in Indy 500, Facebook to roll out a new tool and more

Posted 9:53 am, May 21, 2019

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a CBD company that plans to sponsor a racing team, Facebook which plans to roll out changes which could hurt advertisers and malls which which could be revived as trendy food halls.

