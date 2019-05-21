Aric Almirola: Nice Guys Can Win – a “Dirty Air” podcast

On the latest Dirty Air podcast, we are joined by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola. The driver of the number 10 car for Stewart-Haas Racing talks about the unique way he got into the sport, the different relationships he’s had with his car owners, the disappointment of getting wrecked on the last lap of the 2018 Daytona 500 and how his family has played a big role in his life.

Hear all that and much more as Aric Almirola joins us on the Dirty Air podcast.

