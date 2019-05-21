Adult writing classes in High Point to help people looking for jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Community Writing Center at Mt. Zion Baptist Church is a place where High Point elementary and middle school students can go for after school reading and writing help.

Now, with a $25,000 grant from the High Point Community Foundation, the center is looking to do even more.

Dr. Charmaine Cadeau is a High Point University associate professor of English and co-director of the Community Writing Center. Dr. Cadeau is thrilled the writing center was able to secure additional funding.

"We've been planning and hoping for a long time to roll out some adult programming to bring in our own passion for writing and for professional development in the High Point community," said Dr. Cadeau.

Dr. Cara Kozma, High Point University associate professor of English and co-director, said this is a good time of the Community Writing Center to start teaching adults.

"With the downtown revitalization and the jobs we see coming to the High Point area, we think now is a good time to offer these professional development classes," Dr. Kozma said.

University professors and community leaders will teach financial responsibility and resume writing classes.

Dr. Erin Trauth, High Point University assistant professor of English, talked about why writing a resume is so hard.

"There is a tendency to use acronyms and industry jargon," Dr. Trauth said. "It's better to keep it simple."

The workshops are held in the evenings at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in High Point and are free. High Point University student Natalie Lucas is a volunteer at the writing center. But as a senior, she will pay close attention to the adult workshops.

"I've been thinking about sitting in on some of the workshops because a lot of stuff I am currently going through it," said Lucas. "This is new to me and it's good that this is available."

Adult resume writing and interviewing classes will be held from late May to mid-June. This is a trial run for the adult classes.

If the workshops are a hit with the community, then more sessions will be added.

Reverend Frank Thomas is the Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He said adult programming is needed and wishes more funds were available.

"If I were king for a day, there would be a morning program for seniors, after school program for children and an evening program for adults," Reverend Thomas said.

The workshops are free. Childcare and food is available.

The next resume writing class is on Thursday, May 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Workshops are held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in High Point.