2 workers injured after co-worker allegedly grabs box cutter during fight at Staley business

STALEY, N.C. — Two people were hurt and one is in custody after a violent fight in a Staley business, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the scene in Discount Box and Pallet at 3174 Wheeden Street.

The sheriff’s office reports two employees were fighting when one picked up a box cutter and cut the other worker.

Two other employees tried to break up the fight but one of them was injured.

The sheriff’s office says the employee accused of cutting their co-worker is in custody.

The victim involved in the fight is in stable condition and being brought to a hospital.

The victim who tried to break up the fight turned down medical treatment.

Deputies continue to investigate.