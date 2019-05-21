2 workers injured after co-worker allegedly grabs box cutter during fight at Staley business

Posted 11:20 am, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, May 21, 2019

(WGHP)

STALEY, N.C. — Two people were hurt and one is in custody after a violent fight in a Staley business, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the scene in Discount Box and Pallet at 3174 Wheeden Street.

The sheriff’s office reports two employees were fighting when one picked up a box cutter and cut the other worker.

Two other employees tried to break up the fight but one of them was injured.

The sheriff’s office says the employee accused of cutting their co-worker is in custody.

The victim involved in the fight is in stable condition and being brought to a hospital.

The victim who tried to break up the fight turned down medical treatment.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Google Map for coordinates 35.795971 by -79.551412.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.