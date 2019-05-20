Wages on the rise in the US, gas prices could increase for Memorial Day weekend and more

Posted 1:12 pm, May 20, 2019, by

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses pay in the U.S. which is reportedly going up, gas prices which could go up Memorial Day weekend and rain which delayed the planting of corn crops in North Carolina.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.