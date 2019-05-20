In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses pay in the U.S. which is reportedly going up, gas prices which could go up Memorial Day weekend and rain which delayed the planting of corn crops in North Carolina.
Wages on the rise in the US, gas prices could increase for Memorial Day weekend and more
-
Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike, gas prices climb another 5 cents over last 2 weeks and more
-
Gas prices predicted to spike dramatically in March, Taco Bell opens world’s first ‘slide-thru’ and more
-
Bank of America hikes minimum wage to $20 an hour, study finds best day of week to get gas and more
-
Student loan debt hits all-time high, gas prices soar over Trump’s plan to end Iran sanction waivers and more
-
JCPenney may close more stores, gas prices higher than usual and more
-
-
UNC Chapel Hill ranked 2nd best public university, avocado prices surge after threat of border closure and more
-
Facebook says outage not due to service attack, most e-cigarette flavors to be effectively banned and more
-
FDA approves controversial drug for depression, new report quantifies NC’s living wage and more
-
Average tax refund shrinks amid new tax law, florists cash in on ‘Galentine’s Day’ and more
-
Walmart warns it will increase prices over tariffs, credit card interest rates hit highest levels in history and more
-
-
New Apple patent could mean foldable iPhone, oil prices hit highest levels since November 2018 and more
-
Lowe’s announces layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald’s may cut late-night menu prices and more
-
Twitter to combat misinformation about vaccines, Walmart announces free next-day shipping on orders over $35 and more