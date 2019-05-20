× Multiple people die after stolen car crashes while fleeing Surry County deputies

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple people died in a crash after speeding away from a Surry County deputy, the sheriff’s office reports.

Late on Saturday, a deputy spotted a small, passenger car suspiciously driving at an unsafe speed from a business at the intersection of Highway 268 and Siloam Road.

The deputy tried to catch up with the car but the driver accelerated and passed another vehicle over double yellow lines, a no-passing zone.

The deputy turned on the patrol car’s blue lights and siren but ultimately lost sight of the car.

At Stanford Church Road, the deputy saw the car had crashed.

The people in the car died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies determined the car was stolen from an Ararat River access point on Highway 268 earlier that night.

No other vehicles were involved.

Troopers are investigating the crash. Deputies are investigating the stolen car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900.