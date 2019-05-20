Man involved in nearly-6-hour standoff in Summerfield dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — The man involved in a nearly-6-hour standoff on Oak Forest Drive in Summerfield has died, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:18 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported that a man was at her house, the day after a domestic situation, and said she feared for her safety.

GCSO, Greensboro police and troopers responded to the scene and found a man whose vehicle was backed up near a storage building behind the home.

The officers on scene confronted the man. The man then went inside the outbuilding and shut the door, refusing to come out.

The woman was never inside the outbuilding during this incident. She was found safe and brought to another location.

Negotiators tried to convince the suspect to come out of the outbuilding.

By about 2 a.m., deputies found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Tyson Dolan Williams, 39, of Summerfield, has since died, the Sheriff's Office told FOX8 on Monday.

Williams was wanted by Greensboro Police, Forsyth Deputies and Highway Patrol, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Police said Williams is the suspect in a kidnapping and a robbery that took place Wednesday.