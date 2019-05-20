× Honda Aircraft Company to build new $15.5 million facility in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Honda Aircraft Company’s global headquarters in Greensboro is about to get bigger.

The company announced plans Monday to invest an additional $15.5 million into constructing a new 82,000-square-foot facility, according to a news release.

The facility will go up on the company’s over-133-acre Greensboro campus.

Honda Aircraft plans to break ground in July 2019 and aims to complete the facility in July of 2020.

This new building will include a new wing assembly process for the HondaJet Elite, which the company describes as the “fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class.”

The new space gives the company room to assemble more wings at the same time which will boost efficiency.

“As the HondaJet’s popularity and presence continues to increase around the world, it is necessary for our facility to meet our production and service needs while operating at the highest level of efficiency,” said Michimasa Fujino, president and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. “We are proud that Honda Aircraft Company is expanding its footprint in North Carolina and in the aviation industry.”

North Carolina leaders have already expressed excitement over the company’s planned expansion.

“Honda Aircraft Company is the latest example of a manufacturer enjoying the benefits of doing business in North Carolina and expanding their footprint here,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Their investment in the Triad is a testament to our state’s commitment to economic development and the aerospace industry.”

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) said, “The announcement today by Honda Aircraft Company is a huge boost for Guilford County. This new $15.5 million dollars in investment shows that our area continues to be a place where businesses thrive.”

All in all, this will bring Honda Aircraft’s investment into North Carolina facilities to more than $245 million.