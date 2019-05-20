Healthy Aging: Help for Aching Shoulder Joints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The shoulder has the greatest mobility of all the joints in the body. As we age, the shoulders become vulnerable to problems and pain that may reduce activity. It’s estimated that there are more than 7.5 million visits for physicians’ offices for shoulder pain annually. The muscles around the shoulder must be properly balanced to provide both mobility and stability. Proper exercise is important to help prevent injury; proper rehabilitation is critical for recovery from injury.

Shoulder arthritis occurs when the cartilage starts wearing down on the ball and/or socket sides of the shoulder joint.

To minimize strain on the shoulder and maximize exercise benefit, perform “pulling” as opposed to “pushing” exercises. Pulling exercises are helpful to minimize pain from shoulder arthritis, as well as other shoulder injuries.

While you’re exercising, keep your elbows below your shoulders and modify your routine if something hurts. Tie a resistance band to a door knob or stationary object and stand to the side, holding the band with your elbow bent and at your side. Keep your elbow close to your side and bring your arm across your body. Slowly return to the start position. Repeat, but rotate your arm outward.

These exercises will help strengthen your rotator cuff muscles and other important muscles around the shoulder. They’re low impact and minimize stress on the joint. A video presentation of a complete set of shoulder exercises can be found here.

Although shoulder replacement surgery is far less common than knee or hip replacement, doctors perform approximately 50,000 shoulder replacements annually in the U.S. That number is expected to double every 7 years as the population ages and individuals stay active longer. Many factors can cause the need for shoulder replacement surgery, with osteoarthritis being the No. 1 reason. The great news is that people who have severe joint disease do not have to suffer through the pain and debilitation. If exercises don’t work for you, your doctor may recommend a shoulder surgery. Cone Health has an exceptional network of highly trained orthopedic specialists and related health care professionals who are dedicated to treating patients with joint disease throughout the community and have performed thousands of successful total shoulder replacement surgeries.

Spokesperson Background:

Kevin Supple, MD, is an orthopedic surgeon in Greensboro and a member of the Cone Health Medical and Dental Staff. Dr. Supple earned his medical degree at University of Southern California School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship and his orthopedic surgery residency at the Jackson Memorial Medical Center of the University of Miami. His specialization is arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery of the shoulder and knee, and total shoulder and reverse shoulder replacements. He is the first physician in Guilford County to receive the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery Subspecialty Certificate in Orthopedic Sports Medicine.