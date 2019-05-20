Greensboro motorcyclist killed in crash after hit by 2 cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man riding a motorcycle died after a violent crash on US 220 in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 7:17 p.m., 60-year-old Spurgeon Ayers, of Greensboro, was riding a blue and white 2008 Triumph motorcycle south on US 220.

As he exited onto Creek Ridge Road west driving at high speed, police say he lost control of the motorcycle.

He cross the median into the eastbound lanes where he was hit by a 2004 BMW sedan and then a 2011 Honda Pilot.

Ayers died at the scene.

The driver of the pilot suffered minor injuries.

Police report speed is considered a factor in this crash.

The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.