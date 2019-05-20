Greensboro man dies after being pulled from Eno River in Durham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro man passed away after being pulled from the Eno River in Durham.

Karriem Eric Jenkins was just 20 years old.

Jenkins’ family tell FOX8 the UNC student went swimming with friends in the Eno River last Wednesday, went under the water and struggled to get back up.

Jenkins was pulled out of the water and rushed to Duke Hospital, but he passed away early Thursday morning.

"He lived his life and that's something that we know that he did," said Shante Griffin, Jenkins' cousin.

His family remembers him as a free spirit and unstoppable force.

"He put his mind to it he was going to do it and no one could stop him," said Griffin.

Those close to him say they wish they could have watched him do more.

"His purpose, his gifts, you know I feel like he had so much to offer the world," said Spencer Blackwell, Jenkins' friend.

A celebration of life service will be held for Jenkins at 1 p.m. on May 21 at the Perry J Brown Funeral Home in Greensboro.