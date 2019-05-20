Greensboro house fire leaves elderly couple dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people died after a fire in Greensboro Sunday night, according to the fire department.

At about 10:13 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the house fire on the 100 block of Elmwood Terrace.

A neighbor saw the fire and tried to rescue the people inside, but the flames were too hot.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The fire department says a husband and wife in their 70s both died but did not release their identities.

Crews are still investigating the cause.