Greensboro house fire leaves elderly couple dead

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people died after a fire in Greensboro Sunday night, according to the fire department.
At about 10:13 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the house fire on the 100 block of Elmwood Terrace.
A neighbor saw the fire and tried to rescue the people inside, but the flames were too hot.
One person was taken to the hospital.
The fire department says a husband and wife in their 70s both died but did not release their identities.
Crews are still investigating the cause.
36.072635 -79.791975