Greensboro house fire leaves elderly couple dead

Posted 5:58 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, May 20, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people died after a fire in Greensboro Sunday night, according to the fire department.

At about 10:13 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the house fire on the 100 block of Elmwood Terrace.

A neighbor saw the fire and tried to rescue the people inside, but the flames were too hot.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The fire department says a husband and wife in their 70s both died but did not release their identities.

Crews are still investigating the cause.

