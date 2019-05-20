Greensboro couple killed in fire remembered for their generosity and willingness to help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro couple is remembered by friends and neighbors for their generosity and willingness to help others.

77-year-old Bill Frank and his wife, 72-year-old Hughlene Frank were killed in a house fire Sunday at their home on Elmwood Terrace.

“That structure is going to be there for a long time to remind everyone of the sorrow and the tragedy,” said neighbor Mary Carlan Eubanks.

Neighbors called 911 Sunday night and tried to get the couple out, but the fire had grown too rapidly.

“I don’t even know how to express it, the horror,” Eubanks said.

The couple was described as part of the core of the neighborhood. Neighbors said Monday that Hughlene was a dedicated gardener with a wonderful sense of humor.

Larry Moore, the president of the Rotary Club of Greensboro, wrote the following statement about the couple:

"Rotary’s motto is “service above self,” and that seemed to be the credo for Bill and Hughlene as well. They were focused on making the world a better place, and they worked toward that end without seeking any credit for themselves. Their good works within our Rotary Club and in Rotary International were felt across the triad and around the world, including major support for projects providing decent housing in the Triad, building the Rotary Carousel at the Science Center, Rotary’s commitment to eradicate polio throughout the world, and Rotary’s many other humanitarian projects nationally and globally. They also made many major civic contributions outside of Rotary, such as at Appalachian State University, and programs in support of children’s homes or assistance for single mothers in numerous North Carolina counties. It’s timely that the Rotary theme for 2018-19 is “Be the Inspiration.” Bill and Hughlene Frank were the inspiration for many Rotarians!"

Crews said the extensive damage will make identifying the cause of fire more difficult and are still investigating.