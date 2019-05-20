Father speaks out after missing man found dead in vacant home following Davidson County manhunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Davidson County investigators ended a manhunt that lasted over 130 days Monday.

They identified Bradly Shoaf, 32, as the body found in a vacant home on May 8th. The family was notified Monday morning.

“It’s been four months now, so I’ve been preparing for the worst, hoping that it wouldn’t happen,” said Shoaf’s father Tony Shoaf.

Bradly Shoaf was last seen in the area where Blue Ridge Road and Bud Sink Road meet in Davidson County.

Deputies say the 32-year-old and his two friends were knocking on doors looking for a ride home January 12th after their truck hit an ice patch and slipped into a ditch.

“It was sleeting and raining, it was very cold that night, said Tony Shoaf.

The friends made it home. Bradly never did.

He was reported missing two days later as family and friends helped law enforcement search houses and through the wooded area.

“We had a full-blown search with the dogs and everything,” his father said.

Days without Bradly turned into months and concern grew.

“A month and I hadn’t heard from him, I was really worried then because I know Bradly would’ve contacted me. He would’ve wanted to find out about his daughter. I’ve had a lot of support, but I think they’ve been more of the rock than I have,” said his father.

May 8th, Davidson County deputies responded to a white, vacant house when a decomposed dead body was found inside.

They sent the body to the state medical examiner and it was positively identified as Bradly Shoaf.

“I had a few tears rolling down my face,” the father said. “But when they left and I started having to see some of the pictures I had of him, I had a breakdown then. It was very, very hard. Nobody should have to put their kids to rest.”