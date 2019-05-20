× ‘Completely shocked:’ Raleigh man describes moment commencement speaker said his loans would be paid for

ATLANTA — A Raleigh native attending Morehouse College in Atlanta says he is thrilled to find out that all of his student loans will be paid off by the Class of 2019’s billionaire commencement speaker, WTVD reports.

Robert F. Smith, a billionaire technology investor and philanthropist, announced Sunday at Morehouse College’s 2019 commencement ceremony that his family is providing grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 class.

Brandon Sannoh, one of the grads, happens to be from Raleigh.

Sannoh said he owed over $100,000 in student loans — and he’s now debt free.

“I was completely shocked. That’s actually the best gift I’ve ever received in my life,” Sannoh told WTVD.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the billionaire’s pledge to eliminate the student debt for the 2019 class will equate to about $40 million.