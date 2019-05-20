Body of Lexington man found decomposing in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a decomposing body was found in Davidson County, according to the sheriff's office.

On May 8, deputies responded to a report of a body found in a vacant home in the area of Black Sawmill Road and Ridge Road.

At the scene, they found the decomposed body of a man.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh who identified the body as that of 32-year-old Bradly Shoaf, of Lexington.

The sheriff's office reports that Shoaf was reported missing on Jan. 14 after he was last seen in the area of Ridge Road and Bud Sink Road on Jan. 12.

Investigators did not find signs of foul play but were uncertain due to the body's condition. The sheriff's office plans to wait for an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.