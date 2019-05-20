Authorities investigating fatal shooting involving Randolph County deputy and man armed with knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened overnight in Randolph County.

At about 12:09 a.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic assault at 5783 Zelma Boulevard in the Archdale area.

The sheriff said the woman who owned the home was badly shaken after some kind of incident with Carlos Santiago, so she left to go to her son's home where she called 911.

At the Zelma Boulevard home, the sheriff's office says they found 46-year-old Carlos Javier Roman Santiago armed with a knife.

A deputy then shot and killed the man. Santiago was later pronounced dead by EMS.

The deputy involved is reportedly OK. The sheriff's office says the deputy's life was in jeopardy.

"We are glad that the deputy did take action and do his job," Randolph County Sheriff Gregory Seabolt said. "If not, we would have had a most serious situation on hand and I do praise him for doing his job."

According to court documents obtained Monday, Santiago allegedly threw a vacuum cleaner at the same woman who called 911, told another man he was going to kill him and pushed the deputy responding to the situation in 2015.

In 2017, Santiago was again charged with assault on a female for allegedly grabbing and striking the victim's arm.

According to the documents, he then refused to put down a knife down.

The SBI is expecting to interview the officer involved in the shooting in the new few days. Once its investigation is done and the autopsy report comes in, the SBI will pass its findings along to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges need to be filed.

The deputy involved is on administrative leave.