3 killed, 1 in critical condition after fire at Surry County apartment

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are dead after a fire erupted at a Surry County apartment Monday morning.

Two women and a man were killed.

One woman is in critical condition.

Crews responded to the apartment fire at about 3:22 a.m.

Surry County Emergency Services is not releasing the address of the fire until families are notified.

No word on the cause of the fire.