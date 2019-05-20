2 dogs found emaciated, abandoned in backyard after owner moved

Photo Gallery
MISSOURI CITY, Mo. — Officials are looking for the owner of two dogs after they were abandoned at a home in Missouri City, according to the Harris County Constable Alan Rosen.
Two dogs were found at a home on the 12800 block of Vitry Lane, Rose said in a Sunday Facebook post.
The constable described the dogs as emaciated, to the point that investigators could see the dog’s ribs and spine.
The two dogs were left in a backyard with no food or water after their owner moved.
The Houston SPCA is now looking after the dogs.
