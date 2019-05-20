2 dogs found emaciated, abandoned in backyard after owner moved

Posted 2:18 pm, May 20, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

MISSOURI CITY, Mo. — Officials are looking for the owner of two dogs after they were abandoned at a home in Missouri City, according to the Harris County Constable Alan Rosen.

Two dogs were found at a home on the 12800 block of Vitry Lane, Rose said in a Sunday Facebook post.

The constable described the dogs as emaciated, to the point that investigators could see the dog’s ribs and spine.

The two dogs were left in a backyard with no food or water after their owner moved.

The Houston SPCA is now looking after the dogs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.