2 dogs found emaciated, abandoned in backyard after owner moved

MISSOURI CITY, Mo. — Officials are looking for the owner of two dogs after they were abandoned at a home in Missouri City, according to the Harris County Constable Alan Rosen.

Two dogs were found at a home on the 12800 block of Vitry Lane, Rose said in a Sunday Facebook post.

The constable described the dogs as emaciated, to the point that investigators could see the dog’s ribs and spine.

The two dogs were left in a backyard with no food or water after their owner moved.

The Houston SPCA is now looking after the dogs.