Unconscious child pulled from pool at North Carolina apartment complex

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A child, believed to be 6-years-old, was rushed to a hospital after being pulled from a pool in Wake County on Saturday night, officials said.

WTVD reported that it happened at the Chandler Ridge Apartments near the Wake Tech campus.

A staff member said the child was given a lift over the fence into the pool area from another child.

Another tenant spotted the little girl struggling in the water.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was taken to WakeMed and should recover.