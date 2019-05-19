× Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s daughter Gabrielle dies at 22

Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s daughter Gabrielle has died at the age of 22, according to Consequence of Sound.

The musician posted the news to the metal band’s Facebook page on Sunday.

“It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old,” he wrote.

There is no word on a cause of death. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Slipknot had just appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday, marking their first performance this year.