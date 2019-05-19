Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s daughter Gabrielle dies at 22

Posted 5:06 pm, May 19, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Musician Shawn "Clown" Crahan (C), Chantel Crahan (R) and daughter (L) attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s daughter Gabrielle has died at the age of 22, according to Consequence of Sound.

The musician posted the news to the metal band’s Facebook page on Sunday.

“It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old,” he wrote.

There is no word on a cause of death. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Slipknot had just appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday, marking their first performance this year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.