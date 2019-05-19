Man in van impaled after a homeless man throws a tripod off an overpass and into the freeway

A passenger was impaled after a homeless man allegedly threw a tripod onto a freeway in Sacramento. (Credit: California Highway Patrol)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people in a van escaped death after a tripod smashed through their windshield last week in California.

KCRA reported that it happened at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 5 near Old Sacramento.

Tim Page said he was driving a veteran he picked up from the Sacramento International Airport in a rental van at the time.

The tripod went through the passenger’s lung and popped out, leaving him with broken ribs and a partially punctured lung, according to Page.

“It was like a dream, for lack of a better description,” Page said. “It was very scary.”

Matthew Adam Thompson, 32, is believed to have launched the tripod into traffic from an overpass after stealing it from a survey crew, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Thompson has since been arrested and charges in the case are pending.

Page said it’s a miracle both he and the passenger survived.

“Life’s a wonderful thing when you don’t look at the bad part of life,” he said. “The miracles of life are great.”

