× Crews investigating ‘security incident’ at Charlotte-Douglas Airport, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency crews are on scene of a “security investigation” on board a plane at Charlotte Douglas Airport, according to WSOC.

Airport officials said, “There is an investigation of a security incident on board an aircraft. More information to come.”

WSOC reporter Stephanie Tinoco was there as dozens of people were escorted off the plane and first responders swarmed the aircraft.

Officials have confirmed the investigation involved a Jet Blue airplane departing from Charlotte, heading to New York Sunday morning.

A spokesperson from JetBlue told Tinoco the flight has been “delayed for additional security screenings out of an abundance of caution.”

“JetBlue flight 218 scheduled to depart from Charlotte to New York this morning has been delayed for additional security screenings out of an abundance of caution. Local law enforcement is on site and we are working to get customers on their way to New York as soon as possible.”

A passenger from Rockingham, North Carolina David Lathan called the WSOCTV newsroom shortly after he exited the plane. He said their plane was taxiing to the runway when they had to stop.

Lathan said the pilot then told the passengers there had been a “bomb threat.”

“He said that there’s been a bomb threat,” Lathan said. “‘There’s going to be a policeman come up to the door, they’re going to open the door. When they do, get your luggage, and exit the airplane.'”

No other information has been released.