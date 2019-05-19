× 4 swimmers pulled from rough waters off North Carolina coast; 1 unconscious

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Four swimmers were pulled from rough waters off the coast of North Carolina on Sunday and one is in serious condition.

WCTI reported that the rescues happened at about 2 p.m. at an Emerald Isle beach.

Surfers were able to pull three of the swimmers safely to shore immediately and brought the fourth to shore later.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the fourth swimmer and took him to Carteret Health Care.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag notice for the beaches on Sunday, warning swimmers of severe hazards in the water.

Emerald Isle downgraded the notice to yellow flags, according to a Facebook post from the town on Sunday morning, citing Emerald Isle Fire Chief Bill Walker.

The town’s post read:

From the Fire Chief:

We are changing to yellow flags this morning, we have approximately 1 foot seas and very calm, the weather service has us under a red flag conditions. The winds are expected to pick up this afternoon 10-15mph and 15-25mph tomorrow. We have the guards training on the beach today and if we need to go back to red we will do so and advise you.