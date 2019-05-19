× 22-year-old runner dies after collapsing during Cleveland Marathon

CLEVELAND — A 22-year-old runner has died after authorities said she collapsed during a marathon in Cleveland on Sunday.

WJW reported that Taylor Ceepo collapsed the 42nd annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon on Sunday morning and died after being taken to the emergency room at University Hospitals.

Race officials said they are looking into the situation and offered thoughts and prayers to Ceepo’s friends and family.