1 dead, 5 hurt in overnight shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One man is dead and five others were hurt after a shooting in Winston-Salem late Saturday night, according to police.

Jalen Chavon Cockerham, 23, died after the shooting, reported shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at 4252 Cody Drive.

Of the five other victims, four were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and one remains in critical condition, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene and are continuing to investigate. There have been no arrests.

This is the city’s sixth homicide this year, compared to nine at this time last year.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: (336) 728-3904.

