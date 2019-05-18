Summer-like weather has arrived: Next week will see highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s

Posted 5:55 pm, May 18, 2019, by

Summer-like weather has arrived.

Sunday will be a sunny and hot day with highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s. With daytime heating, a few showers and thunderstorms will form.

Most of the rain should fall across the mountains and foothills.

A weak cold front will slowly move across the state on Monday. With more clouds and a slightly better chance for scattered afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms, afternoon highs on Monday will be in the mid-to-upper-80s.

We’ll have sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the lower-60s and afternoon highs in the middle-80s.

If you are beginning your Memorial Day holiday weekend early, summer-like heat will return just in time.

Thursday will be sunny with a tiny chance for an isolated afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the lower-90s. Friday will be sunny and perhaps even hotter with highs in the low to middle-90s. Saturday looks sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.