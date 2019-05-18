Summer-like weather has arrived: Next week will see highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer-like weather has arrived.

Sunday will be a sunny and hot day with highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s. With daytime heating, a few showers and thunderstorms will form.

Most of the rain should fall across the mountains and foothills.

A weak cold front will slowly move across the state on Monday. With more clouds and a slightly better chance for scattered afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms, afternoon highs on Monday will be in the mid-to-upper-80s.

We’ll have sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the lower-60s and afternoon highs in the middle-80s.

If you are beginning your Memorial Day holiday weekend early, summer-like heat will return just in time.

Thursday will be sunny with a tiny chance for an isolated afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the lower-90s. Friday will be sunny and perhaps even hotter with highs in the low to middle-90s. Saturday looks sunny with highs in the lower-90s.