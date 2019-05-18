Second cat found with severe burns in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – For the second time in a week, a small cat was found wondering the streets of Asheboro with severe burns on its body.

Cinderella, a black and grey cat who is not much older than 2 years, was found hiding in a patch of bushes on Walker Avenue.

The skin on the lower third of her body was slowly peeling off, clumps of hair had been torched and she had a small hole in her side where you could see straight through to the grown below.

“She was just kind of hanging out,” said Amy Johnson, of the moment she saw Cinderella near her house. “She probably didn’t know what to do. . . she just hurt.”

The cruelty of Cinderella’s injuries hurt for Amy to see.

What stunned her the most was how loving Cinderella still was, even in the excruciating pain she was in.

“I couldn’t fathom how she was still walking. And as badly as she was burned, she still tried to love on me and still was purring.”

Amy found Cinderella on Sunday afternoon, the same day that Miracle was found severely burned less than 6 miles away by the Staleys.

The two cats were taken to different vets who made the diagnoses that both were intentionally set on fire.

Not only that, but the deterioration of the skin and wounds point to the high possibility that both Miracle and Cinderella were hurt around the same day.

Miracle’s burns were so severe and the pain he was in was unbearable, vets had to put him down.

Dr. Kimberly Sheets treated Cinderella. She owns Sheets Pet Clinic in Greensboro.

“It looks like a substance was poured on to her, and then set on fire,” she said.

Dr. Sheets was able to treat the multiple wounds on Cinderella’s body and has put several dry dressings on the exposed tissue on her body.

She says that there is a very good possibility that Cinderella will live.

She stresses the dangers that outside pets could face with the high possibility that someone is targeting animals.

“Cats that are outside are at risk. [Cinderella] is a very friendly cat and walked right up to her abusers and set herself up to be a target unfortunately.”

Cinderella and Miracle’s stories are especially disturbing to Amy, who owns several rescued and abused pets.

“If you set an animal on fire, what’s next? Is it going to be a child? Is it going to be a person, and elderly person, who’s next? Apparently, whoever is doing this is picking on the weakest of the weakest.”

Amy and the Staley’s say they have filed reports with Randolph County authorities who are investigating.

If you want to read more about Cinderella’s story, click here. If you want to find out how you can help her, you can e-mail Sheets Pet Clinic - sheetspetclinic@aol.com.