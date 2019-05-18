Sammy Shore, founder ‘Comedy Store’ and father of actor Pauly Shore, dies at 92

LAS VEGAS – Sammy Shore, the founder of The Comedy Store comedy club in Los Angeles and father of actor Pauly Shore, has died. He was 92.
Shore passed peacefully at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his family, according to a Facebook post from The Comedy Store on Saturday.
Shore opened The Comedy Store in 1972 with fellow comedian Rudy De Luca where it would become one of the premier stand-up comedy clubs in the world.
Pauly Shore posted about his father’s death to Instagram
“Dad, you lived an amazing life and I’m so proud to say that you are my father,” he wrote, in part. “When you’re in heaven I’ll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace.”
View this post on Instagram
I'm saddened to let everyone know my father Sammy Shore recently passed at the age of 92 from natural causes. My parents divorced when I was three years old and even though my mom was the one that raised me, my dad still provided for me the best he could. He came to little league games, holidays, and birthdays. My dad sacrificed a lot of his career for his family even though all he wanted to do was be on the road and tell jokes and be free. When I first decided to do stand up comedy it was my dad that took me to my first gig. It was at a restaurant called The Alley Cat Bistro in Marina Del Rey on Sept 25, 1985. Once I hit it big in the 1990s I took my dad on tour with me all over America doing shows. We toured together for more than 20 years. It was labeled "A Family Affair Tour." Most of the audience would be like, "Pauly Shore's dad's opening for him?" They thought it was some sort of a joke, when they soon realized the joke was on them. My dad killed the crowds night after night. He didn't just set up the show by doing an amazing job on stage. He also simultaneously let the audience really know who I was, where I came from, and how I wound up the way that I did. Like father like son. Acorn did NOT fall far from the tree. (1 of 2) #thecomedystore
View this post on Instagram
When bringing me on stage he always gave me the most professional and respectful introduction. He would say, "ladies and gentlemen, I've opened for Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr, but tonight I'm opening for my favorite entertainer. Please give a round of applause for my son… Pauly Shore." Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" would blare through the speakers, and dad and I would dance around on stage like silly kids. We'd end with a goofy pose. We'd give each other a big hug and kiss. He'd say "Get em Pauly" and I'd say "Give it up for my dad Sammy Shore.” The crowds were very endeared to see a true father and son comedy team on stage, something that's never happened before. Those 20 years were some of the best times my dad and I ever had in our lives. I’m so happy I was able to experience them with him. Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father. When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace. Your son and fellow stand up comic, Love, Pauly (2 of 2) #thecomedystore