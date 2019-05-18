Sammy Shore, founder ‘Comedy Store’ and father of actor Pauly Shore, dies at 92

LAS VEGAS – Sammy Shore, the founder of The Comedy Store comedy club in Los Angeles and father of actor Pauly Shore, has died. He was 92.

Shore passed peacefully at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his family, according to a Facebook post from The Comedy Store on Saturday.

Shore opened The Comedy Store in 1972 with fellow comedian Rudy De Luca where it would become one of the premier stand-up comedy clubs in the world.

Pauly Shore posted about his father’s death to Instagram

“Dad, you lived an amazing life and I’m so proud to say that you are my father,” he wrote, in part. “When you’re in heaven I’ll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace.”