Rescue crews recover body of swimmer missing in North Carolina river

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Rescue crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing after swimming in the Tar River on Friday, according to WTVD.

Police have not named the victim, but the man’s brother told WTVD that the man is 40-year-old Otavious “Smokey” Yarborough.

Divers recovered his body Friday afternoon, not far from where he was last seen swimming.

It began around 10:30 a.m. near the Louisburg courthouse. Louisburg Police Chief Jason Abbott said police received a call about a possible drowning at River Bend Park.

Four people went swimming, and it appears one went under and did not emerge, Abbott told WTVD.

A dive rescue team showed up quickly but couldn’t find Yarborough. They searched for about 90 minutes.

