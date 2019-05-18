× Police in Florida are looking for a mother who has been missing for several days

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are looking for a mother in Florida who has not been seen for several days.

WOFL reported that Kameela Russell, 41, was last seen by her family on Wednesday when she went to her family’s Miami home to pick up her daughter.

Russell was reported missing on Thursday night. She has been described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 165 pounds with black hair and a purple braid.

She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a striped shirt and sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Miami police at (305) 474-6473 or 911.