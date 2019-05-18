× Police in Burlington are looking for a woman who has not been seen in more than a month

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington are looking for a woman who was reported missing Saturday, but has not been seen since early April.

Donna Marie Jones, 64, was last seen April 2 in the 1700 block of Roslyn Drive in Burlington, according to a Burlington police press release.

Jones has been described as 5-foot-6 inches and about 180 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shorts.

Police said she may be traveling in a 2009 to 2011 Rav4 sport utility vehicle of unknown color and registration.

Anyone who has seen Jones call can Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or 911.

36.098191 -79.461510