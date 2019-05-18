New footage has surfaced of the Arnold Schwarzenegger attack and it shows that Arnold didn’t even fall down

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Somebody drop-kicked Arnold Schwarzenegger from behind in a bizarre attack as the 71-year-old movie legend was posing for selfies with fans.

Fox News reported that it happened at a sporting event called the Arnold Classic Africa at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday.

The attack was captured on witness video (it happens about 55 seconds into the video above) and “The Terminator” actor appeared to be completely unharmed. Another video, shot from behind and posted below, shows that Schwarzenegger never even went to the ground.

The attacker was quickly taken down and detained by security.

Schwarzenegger, who also served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011, left the convention center shortly later.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger posted to Twitter. “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019