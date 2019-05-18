× Charlotte police officer charged with giving 1-year-old, 6-year-old alcohol

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has charged one of its own with two misdemeanor counts of child abuse, according to WSOC.

Police said Officer Robert Milton, 56, gave a 1-year-old boy and 6-year-old boy alcohol.

They said Milton was in control of the alcoholic beverage and container during the incident but wouldn’t go into further detail.

“To say that his actions are disappointing, it’s really hard to search for another adjective,” Deputy Chief Gerald Smith said.

Police said the two children are brothers, and Milton is the 1-year-old’s father. They said the incident was reported by the boys’ mother Wednesday. She believes Milton gave the children the alcohol.

“I’m a father, and I think everyone else in here who’s a parent knows you don’t give children alcohol, and the level of concern goes up as the age goes down,” Smith said.

Police said the children are OK.

Milton has been with the department since 2012 and was assigned to CMPD’s Airport Division.

Milton was praised three years ago as one of two officers assigned to the airport who may have saved a woman’s life by performing CPR on her.

