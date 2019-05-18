Barnabas Network in Greensboro hosting furniture sale this weekend to benefit the homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Barnabas Network in Greensboro is hosting a furniture sale this weekend to benefit the homeless.

The furniture sale fundraiser takes place until 3 p.m. Saturday and runs from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Executive Square Shopping Center, 2710 North Church Street, Greensboro at the corner of Cone Boulevard and Church Street.

“Your purchase not only beautifies your home, it also helps provide essential furnishings to individuals and families in our community,” the Barnabas Network said in a press release. “See you this weekend!”

